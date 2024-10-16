Laurie Amber Rosson of Chesapeake Beach, MD passed away on September 28, 2024 at George Washington University Hospital with her loving son at her side. She was 45 years old.

Laurie worked for many years as a New Construction Cleaner. She devoted her life to taking care of her son, and adored her granddaughter. She was a caregiver to her mother, and always there for her two nephews whom she thought of as her own. She was always a phone call away a nonjudgmental phone call away, and loved with her whole heart.

Preceded in death by her father Larry Rosson and sister Jennifer Rosson. She is survived by her mother Deborah Rosson, son Jacob Rosson, granddaughter Violet Rosson, sister Shannon Ridgeway (Gene), Nephews Joshua Ridgeway and Jordan Ridgeway. Many Loving uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Visitation for Laurie will be Saturday October 19, 2024 starting at 10am and service at 12:00pm at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Aquasco, MD.