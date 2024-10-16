Deborah Sue Rosson of Chesapeake Beach, MD passed away on October 6, 2024 at Hospice of the Chesapeake in Charles County. She worked at Sheet Metal Workers International until retirement. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed watching movies, occasionally playing the slots, and always had a soda in hand.

Deborah is predeceased by her husband of 44 years Larry Rosson, two daughters Jennifer Rosson and Laurie Rosson. Her brother William McAlwee. Three nephews Frank McAlwee III, Brian McAlwee, and Paul McAlwee. Her parents Frank and Audrey McAlwee.

Deborah is survived by her daughter Shannon Ridgeway (Gene). Three grandsons Joshua Ridgeway, Jordan Ridgeway, and Jacob Ridgeway. Great granddaughter Violet Rosson. One sister Gayle Duff (Jody), four brothers Frank (Brenda), Ward, Thomas, and Edward (Deborah) McAlwee. And many loving nieces and nephews.