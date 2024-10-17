Probation Violation Leads to Major Drug Trafficking Arrest in Lexington Park

On Wednesday, October 16, 2024, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, along with the Emergency Services Team (EST), executed search and seizure warrants at a residence on Rue Woods Drive in Lexington Park.

The operation followed an investigation into suspected drug trafficking activities involving Daisaun Altay Eric Culpepper, 31, of Lexington Park. Law enforcement recovered a significant amount of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), suspected to be a mixture of fentanyl and heroin.

Upon entering the residence, officers observed Culpepper flee into a back bedroom. Despite repeated requests for him to exit, it took approximately 40 minutes before he complied and was taken into custody.

Culpepper was the only individual inside the home at the time of the search. The search of the residence uncovered numerous plastic bags tied off containing the suspected fentanyl-heroin mixture, digital scales with CDS residue, more than $6,000 in cash, and CDS packaging materials.

The suspected drugs were field-tested and weighed, with results confirming a positive match for fentanyl and heroin. In total, approximately 685 grams of the substance were recovered, indicating an intent to distribute, according to court records.

Culpepper was arrested on an outstanding Circuit Court warrant for violation of probation related to a prior CDS distribution charge. He was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where he faces multiple new charges. These charges include:

CDS: Possession with intent to distribute narcotics

CDS: Possession with intent to distribute a dangerous mixture containing heroin and fentanyl

CDS: Possession of a large amount of a controlled dangerous substance

CDS: Possession – not cannabis

According to court documents, if convicted, Culpepper could face significant penalties, including up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $100,000. He remains in custody, awaiting a bond hearing.

