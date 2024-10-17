Waldorf Man Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm, Machine Gun Found in Raid

On October 15, 2024, Justus Kyree Clark, 22, of Waldorf, was arrested following a search of his residence, on Pagnell Circle, in Waldorf by law enforcement officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, and Maryland State Police.

The arrest stems from a search and seizure warrant that had been signed by Judge West of the Circuit Court for Charles County, authorizing the search of Clark’s home, vehicles, and his person.

Court documents indicate that during the search, law enforcement discovered a 9mm privately-made firearm (PMF) with a Glock slide. A machine gun conversion device, often referred to as a “switch,” was attached to the back of the firearm, effectively turning it into a machine gun. The weapon, located under a mattress in the master bedroom, had no serial number. The firearm was found with one round chambered and an additional round loaded into the 17-round magazine. Also found in the bedroom were firearm accessories, including two extractors and a firing pin.

Clark was arrested and transported to the Waldorf District III Station, where he was advised of his Miranda Rights. According to the police report, Clark agreed to speak with investigators and admitted that the firearm belonged to him. He explained that he purchased the gun from an individual in Washington, D.C., when he was 20 years old. Clark stated that the machine gun conversion device was already attached to the firearm at the time of purchase. He also disclosed that he had a prior conviction for conspiracy to distribute drugs in Calvert County, which occurred approximately two years ago.

When questioned by law enforcement, Clark was unsure if he would pass a background check to purchase a firearm legally, considering his prior drug-related conviction. Clark further revealed that he was on supervised probation for his previous drug conviction.

As per Maryland’s Public Safety laws, specifically Senate Bill 387 and House Bill 810, Clark’s possession of the unregistered firearm with the attached machine gun conversion device violated state laws. Senate Bill 387, effective June 2022, requires all firearms to have a serial number and be registered. House Bill 810, effective October 1, 2024, specifically prohibits possession, sale, or use of rapid-fire activators, such as the “switch” attached to Clark’s firearm.

Clark faces several charges, including:

Illegal possession of a regulated firearm,

Possession of a firearm following a felony conviction,

Possession of a machine gun for an aggressive purpose, and

Possession of a firearm without a serial number.

Clark’s previous conviction in Calvert County for conspiracy to distribute drugs, which occurred on January 9, 2023, prohibits him from possessing firearms or ammunition under Maryland law.

Clark remains in custody at the Charles County Detention Center, awaiting trial.

