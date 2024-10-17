Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Indian Head Man with Loaded Firearm in Bryans Road

On October 16, 2024, Tae’Jeaune Andrea Gray, 22, of Indian Head, was arrested and charged with several firearm-related offenses following a traffic stop in Charles County.

According to court documents, Gray was found in possession of an unregistered handgun without a serial number and additional ammunition.

Officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office stopped a Mazda 3 in the area of Marshall Hall Road in Bryans Road. The vehicle was stopped due to active arrest warrants for the driver. Gray, a passenger in the rear of the vehicle, was observed by officers holding a black handgun near his waistband. Upon being apprehended, Gray admitted, “I have a gun!” The weapon, a polymer handgun, was found loaded with a round in the chamber and a magazine containing 12 additional rounds.

Gray was prohibited from possessing a firearm, having been previously adjudicated as delinquent. After being read his Miranda rights, Gray acknowledged ownership of the handgun, stating that he carried it for protection in his neighborhood.

Gray now faces the following charges:

Illegal possession of ammunition

Illegal possession of a regulated firearm

Possession of a firearm without a serial number

Handgun on person

Loaded handgun on person