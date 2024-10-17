Charles County Officers Catch Theft Suspects, Recover Modified Glock and Stolen Property

In the early morning hours of October 14, 2024, Charles County patrol officers apprehended two suspects, Dimiuan Paul Jackson, 24, and Robert Leroy Barnes, 24, both of Washington, D.C., after a series of car thefts and break-ins in Waldorf and surrounding areas. The arrests followed a high-speed pursuit and led to the recovery of stolen vehicles, stolen property, and a firearm equipped with an illegal modification.

At approximately 4:21 a.m., officers responded to a report of suspects breaking into cars on Cave Creek Court, Waldorf. Upon arrival, officers spotted a suspect walking along Derryfield Court wearing all black and a ski mask. As officers approached, the suspect entered a white Honda Pilot, which had pulled up near the scene, and the vehicle fled. The Honda Pilot was later confirmed to be stolen from a residence in La Plata just one hour before the chase.

As officers pursued the Honda, a dark-colored Hyundai SUV intervened, attempting to block the police vehicle and even striking the side of the marked patrol car. Despite this, officers continued their pursuit. Both the Honda and the Hyundai hit stop sticks deployed by officers, causing the Honda to become disabled along Mattawoman Beantown Road. The driver exited the Honda and jumped onto the hood of the Hyundai, which had stopped nearby, before entering the Hyundai to flee again.

The chase continued into Prince George’s County, where the Hyundai became disabled near Coventry Way. Four suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot. After a brief chase, two suspects—Jackson and Barnes—were apprehended without further incident.

During the investigation, officers discovered that both vehicles involved in the pursuit were reported stolen. The Hyundai SUV had been reported stolen from Arlington, Virginia, on August 24, 2024, while the Honda Pilot had been stolen from La Plata earlier that morning on October 14, 2024.

Additionally, a significant piece of evidence recovered from the Honda Pilot was a Glock semi-automatic handgun, which had been equipped with an extended magazine. More notably, the handgun had a conversion device attached to the rear of the slide, commonly referred to as a “switch,” which allows the weapon to function as a fully automatic firearm. This illegal modification drastically increases the fire rate of the handgun, making it more dangerous. The presence of the modified weapon adds further weight to the charges against the suspects.

Officers also found stolen items in plain view inside the vehicles, which were linked to recent thefts from homes and cars in the area. Among the stolen property were several items that had been taken from a residence on Cordova Court in Waldorf and a vehicle on Champlain Court. Surveillance footage from the locations of these thefts showed individuals matching the descriptions of Jackson and Barnes removing items from garages and parked vehicles.

The recovered surveillance footage was critical in tying Jackson and Barnes to the thefts. Footage from a residence on Cordova Court captured the suspects at around 4:28 a.m. on October 14, 2024, removing items from an attached garage and a vehicle parked in the driveway. Additional footage from a home on Champlain Court showed the same individuals stealing property from another vehicle just minutes earlier, at approximately 4:18 a.m.

Another video from Savannah Drive, La Plata, captured the theft of the very Honda Pilot used in the pursuit. This footage, timestamped at 3:35 a.m., showed the suspects stealing the vehicle from a driveway just hours before the high-speed chase.

Following their arrests, both Dimiuan Paul Jackson and Robert Leroy Barnes were charged with multiple offenses, including:

First-degree burglary (maximum penalty of 20 years in prison)

Theft of $25,000 to under $100,000 (maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and/or a fine of $15,000)

Rogue and vagabond (maximum penalty of 3 years in prison)

The presence of the illegal firearm modification, stolen vehicles, and stolen property significantly heightened the seriousness of the charges. Despite these charges, both suspects were released later that day on personal recognizance by a district court commissioner.

Investigators are continuing to review surveillance footage and work with victims to identify all stolen property. Authorities are also examining whether Jackson and Barnes are connected to other unsolved thefts and vehicle break-ins in the region. The recovery of the illegal firearm and the sophisticated nature of the thefts suggest a coordinated effort by the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing to identify the other two suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Burgess at 301-609- 6494. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

