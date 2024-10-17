Waldorf Man Faces Multiple Charges After Altercation at Dash In

On October 9, 2024, Antonio Devon Stanton, 42, of Waldorf, was arrested following an incident at the Westlake Dash In on Smallwood Drive, in Waldorf. According to court documents, Stanton faces several charges, including robbery, second-degree assault, and theft.

Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene around 5:55 a.m. after receiving reports of an assault in progress. The victims were involved in an altercation with Stanton.

According to the probable cause statement, one victim informed officers that Stanton, her ex-boyfriend, was with her, a male witness, and another woman when an argument ensued. As tensions escalated, Stanton reportedly ordered the group out of the car. Once outside, Stanton is alleged to have shoved the female victim to the ground, causing minor injuries to her right elbow. He then reportedly snatched prescription glasses from her face, stating, “Yeah, b###h, give me back my glasses.”

When the female victim attempted to defend herself with pepper spray, Stanton allegedly responded by punching her in the face and threatening her. He then took her bookbag and walked away.

The male witness confirmed the argument and reported that Stanton had also taken his bookbag before leaving the scene. Stanton was later found near the Dash In and attempted to flee but was apprehended following a brief foot chase by officers.

During the search, authorities discovered drug paraphernalia in Stanton’s possession, specifically a grey plastic pipe containing residue believed to be cocaine. Stanton was taken to the Charles County Detention Center, where he was processed.

Stanton faces several charges:

Robbery (felony)

Second-degree assault (misdemeanor)

Two counts of theft under $100 (misdemeanor)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

He was released on his own recognizance following his initial court appearance on October 9, 2024.