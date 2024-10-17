Domestic Argument Over Rifle Leads to Assault Charges for Nanjemoy Man

October 17, 2024
Troy Landon Collins, 47, of Nanjemoy, is facing multiple assault charges following a domestic incident that took place on October 5, 2024, at his home on Port Tobacco Road.

According to court documents, Collins has been charged with first-degree assault, a felony, and two counts of second-degree assault, both misdemeanors.

The charges stem from an altercation involving Collins, his live-in girlfriend, and her teenage son. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene after a report of a domestic disturbance.

According to the complaint filed by Sgt. Charles McCue, the argument began over a rifle that had been left outside and became corroded. During the dispute, Collins allegedly threw water and water bottles at his girlfriend, identified in the documents as a 48-year-old woman. The situation escalated when her 14-year-old son intervened.

Court records indicate that Collins allegedly punched the teenage boy in the face and then grabbed him by the throat while holding a knife. The two eventually separated, and no serious injuries were reported. The incident was witnessed by the couple’s five-year-old son, who was present during the altercation but was not involved.

Collins was arrested on October 6, 2024, and has been held without bond since his initial hearing. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 1, 2024, at the Charles County District Court.

Collins Is charged with First-degree assault (Felony) and Second-degree assault (Misdemeanor) – Two counts.

