Multiple Students Involved in Assault at Westlake High School

October 18, 2024

Charles County Sheriff's Office CCSO Press Release stock photoOn Thursday, October 17, 2024, a student at Westlake High School aggressively approached another student inside the school. The student who was approached activated pepper spray and an altercation ensued between the two.

School staff separated the students. The student who was initially approached ran outside, followed by three other students who caught up with the student and struck him several times until the school resource officer and school staff were able to separate everyone.

The student who was assaulted was treated for injuries. The school resource officer is investigating, and the students face possible criminal charges and school consequences.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact PFC Joffe at 301-609-3282 Ext. 0608.

