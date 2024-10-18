Pennsylvania Man Arrested at Fort Meade After Pointing Handgun at Mother and Child During Road Rage Incident

A Pennsylvania man is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center and is facing felony charges following an alleged armed road rage incident.

The accused is identified as Gary Douglas, 40, of Glen Rock, PA. Douglas was arrested on October 9 at Fort Meade in Anne Arundel County. He is charged with two counts of felony assault, use of a firearm during a felony crime, handgun offenses, and other related charges.

The complainant is not being identified. She and her 10-year-old child were in the vehicle at the time of the incident. There were no reported injuries.



A preliminary investigation revealed that on October 9, 2024, troopers from the Golden Ring Barrack responded to a report of a road rage incident on Southbound I-83 involving a gray Toyota Corolla. The driver, later identified as Douglas, reportedly pointed a firearm at a motorist.

Investigators found the Toyota Corolla later that day on Fort Meade and with the assistance of personnel from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, the vehicle was searched pursuant to a warrant. A loaded handgun was seized and Douglas was arrested without incident. Douglas was later held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

The Maryland Department of State Police is committed to enhancing safety in communities across Maryland, including actively addressing all reports of gun violence on our highways. Police urge motorists to prioritize highway safety by avoiding impaired, aggressive and distracted driving.

Maryland State Police continue to search for information on the murders of Delonte Hicks, Charles Marks and Nyah Hairston, who were all victims of road rage incidents in Maryland.

Anyone with information about these cases or other highway gun crimes are asked to contact investigators at 410-538-1887. Callers can remain anonymous.