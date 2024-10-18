All Arrests and Criminal Summons Issued in St. Mary’s County 10/11/2024 to 10/17/2024

Each week, SMNEWSNET.COM will provide a list of all arrests and criminal summonses issued in St. Mary’s County. In the spirit of transparency, we are committed to keeping our community informed about local law enforcement activities.

This list includes arrests made by both the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police, providing a comprehensive look at the incidents impacting our community.

Between Friday, October 11, 2024 to Thursday October 17, 2014 there were 18 arrests made and 13 criminal summonses issued.

October 9, 2024

Michael Dailey II, 27, of California, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

Simone Marie Stewart, 45, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with murder – second degree, assault – first degree, assault – second degree, homicide by motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, and homicide by motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.

James Edward Phillips, 33, of Great Mills, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree.

Brandon W. Danchak, 37, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

Prince N. Thompson, 29, of Bushwood, Maryland, was arrested and charged with violation of a protective order.

Dana Briscoe, 31, of Hollywood, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

Brandi Yachi Wilson, 38, of Great Mills, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

Paul Eugene Miller, 58, of Leonardtown, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with indecent exposure.

Kayla Marie Tippett, 30, of California, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree.

Ashley R. Harvey, 28, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was arrested and charged with CDS: possess paraphernalia and CDS: possess – not cannabis.

Brandon Marshall Wehler, 36, of Hollywood, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

Kirk V. Swales, 40, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, was arrested and charged with CDS: possess – not cannabis and CDS: possess paraphernalia.

October 11, 2024

Tiffany L. Arnold, 35, of Ridge, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree.

George W. Jacks, 43, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

Ronald Clay, 52, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree, assault on a correctional officer, and malicious destruction of property valued over $1,000.

Danielle Ashley Savoy, 29, of no fixed address, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

October 13, 2024

NONE

Hannah Wallace, 24, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree.

Jermaine Christopher Courtney, 27, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

Arlon Menchion, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with theft less than $100.

Devin E. Webb, 36, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with four counts of malicious destruction of property valued less than $1,000.

October 14, 2024

Luis Eduardo Garcia-Jimenez, 36, of Waldorf, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

Brandon Lee Holdaway, 42, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with two counts of theft less than $100.

Kristie Cusic, 30, of no fixed address, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

Albert Thomas Edwards, Jr., 56, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with indecent exposure.

Michael T. Mitchell, 38, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with two counts of malicious destruction of property valued less than $1,000, disorderly conduct, obstructing and hindering, and resisting/interfering with arrest.

October 15, 2024

Cara Torrence Smith-Baines, 41, of Indian Head, Maryland, was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice – VA.

Tyvie D. Herbert, 26, of Hollywood, Maryland, was arrested and charged with CDS: possess – not cannabis and CDS: possess paraphernalia.

Sara Zetty, 34, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was arrested and charged with CDS: possess – not cannabis, CDS: possess paraphernalia, and fraud – personal identification to avoid prosecution.

Brandyn Terell Green, 28, of Washington, DC, was issued a criminal summons and charged with theft: $1,500 to under $25,000.

Tavares Antonio Thompson, 31, of no fixed address, was issued a criminal summons and charged with two counts of CDS: possess – not cannabis and CDS: possess paraphernalia.

Alan Wheeler, 40, of Dunkirk, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with trespass: private property.

Jacob Patrick Sacks, 22, of Leonardtown, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – first degree, assault – second degree, and false imprisonment.

John William Jones, Jr., 48, of Prince Frederick, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree.

Nadene M. Buck, 29, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was arrested and charged with three counts of CDS: possess – not cannabis and CDS: possess paraphernalia.