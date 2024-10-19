Solomons Man Arrested for Theft, Disorderly Conduct, and Drug Possession in Prince Frederick

On October 7, 2024, Dorian Lavant Dickerson, 21, of Solomons, was arrested by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office following a reported theft at the Weis supermarket on North Prince Frederick Boulevard in Prince Frederick.

According to court documents, deputies were dispatched to the scene at 9:36 a.m. after receiving information from store employees about a theft in progress.

Upon arrival, Deputy Campbell spoke briefly with store employees, who provided a surveillance photo of the suspect. The individual was identified as Dorian Lavant Dickerson, whom Deputy Campbell recognized from previous encounters. In the surveillance footage, Dickerson was seen wearing the same clothing and backpack he had on earlier that day.

Deputy Campbell then proceeded to the Prince Frederick Library, a location where Dickerson is known to frequent. Upon arrival, he found Dickerson standing outside the library. When approached by the deputy, Dickerson denied any involvement in theft, stating, “I was just asking someone to purchase items for me.” Despite his denial, Deputy Campbell detained Dickerson to further investigate the claims.

At 9:48 a.m., Deputy Campbell read Dickerson his Miranda Rights, which Dickerson acknowledged and verbally confirmed he understood. Despite the deputy’s inquiries, Dickerson maintained his stance, reiterating that he was “asking someone to purchase items” and not attempting to steal.

Dickerson was then placed in the back of Deputy Campbell’s patrol vehicle while his black Eastsport backpack was taken into custody for inspection. Meanwhile, Deputy Tunnell, another officer on the scene, gathered additional information from store employees at Weis.

The store manager, provided a detailed account of the incident. She reported that after hearing an alert for a potential shoplifting suspect, she went to the front of the store to speak with an employee. The employee had reportedly witnessed Dickerson placing an item into his front pocket. The manager then confronted Dickerson in the medication aisle, where she saw him remove a box of Weis brand pain reliever from his pocket. When questioned, Dickerson allegedly said, “I’m just going to steal this medicine right now.”

The manager stated that after the confrontation, Dickerson became irate and started yelling. He then removed the box of pain reliever from his pocket and threw it across the store, narrowly missing a customer. The manager confirmed that there were several customers in the vicinity at the time of the disturbance. After the altercation, Dickerson reportedly exited the store and walked toward the Market Square area.

A copy of the store’s surveillance footage, capturing the entire event, was handed over to the Sheriff’s Office and logged as evidence.

Following Dickerson’s arrest, Deputy Campbell conducted a search of his backpack as per standard procedure. Inside, he discovered a sublingual film of Buprenorphine (commonly known as Suboxone), a prescription medication used to treat opioid addiction. The Suboxone strip was found in the bottom pocket of the backpack, but it was not stored in its prescribed box, and no prescription was located on Dickerson’s person or within his belongings.

Dickerson was subsequently transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where he was formally charged with the following offenses:

Theft Less Than $100: For allegedly attempting to steal the Weis pain medication, valued at $8.

Disorderly Conduct: For his reported disruptive behavior inside the store, which included yelling and throwing the stolen item.

Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Not Cannabis): For the Suboxone found in his possession without a valid prescription.

Dickerson was released from custody on his own recognizance following the arrest.

