Clements Man Arrested for Assault After Female Victim Suffers Severe Injuries

Jonathan David Pease, 39, of Clements, was arrested on October 18, 2024, and charged with first and second-degree assault following a violent incident on October 15, 2024, at his residence on Mount Chance Court in Clements.

According to court documents, Pease allegedly assaulted a female victim during a heated argument, resulting in serious injuries that required emergency medical attention.

Deputy Cody Donaldson of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident after being contacted by the victim’s sister on October 16, 2024. The sister informed authorities that the victim had been hospitalized following an assault by Pease.

The sister stated that on October 15, 2024, Pease and the victim were involved in a verbal argument at their home. During the altercation, Pease, who is described in court documents as six feet seven inches tall, allegedly threw a metal plant holder at the victim, severely injuring her left forearm.

When questioned by law enforcement, Pease admitted to being involved in the argument and acknowledged throwing objects around the yard in frustration. He admitted to throwing the metal plant holder in the victim’s direction but claimed it had bounced off a tree before hitting her. He denied directly intending to harm her.

On October 17, 2024, the victim provided her account of the events. She stated that during the argument on October 15, Pease began chasing her around the yard and throwing objects at her. At one point, Pease retrieved a metal plant holder from the back porch and threw it at her. The victim raised her right arm to block the object, but it struck her left forearm, causing a deep laceration and multiple fractures.

As a result of the injury, the victim was initially treated at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital but was later transferred to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where she underwent two emergency surgeries. She now has a plate and multiple surgical screws in her arm, leaving her with permanent disfigurement. The victim also requires IV pain management due to the severity of her injuries.

Deputy Donaldson investigated the scene of the incident and located the metal plant holder in the backyard, where the victim had stated it would be. The investigation raised doubts about Pease’s claim that the object bounced off a tree, as the nearest tree was approximately 25 feet from the location where both parties said the incident occurred.

The victim’s juvenile daughter, who was present during the altercation, reportedly witnessed the assault. However, Pease left the child with a babysitter before police could interview her.

Jonathan David Pease faces the following charges:

Assault – First Degree (Felony), which carries a potential penalty of up to 25 years in prison.

Assault – Second Degree (Misdemeanor), which carries a potential penalty of up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of $2,500.

Pease was arrested at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond. A bail review hearing is scheduled for October 21, 2024, at the St. Mary’s County District Court.

