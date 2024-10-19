Leonardtown Man Charged After Alleged Assault on Wife and Child

Donald Keith Kaspar, 57, of Leonardtown, has been charged with first- and second-degree assault following a domestic violence incident at his home in Leonardtown . The charges stem from an altercation that took place on October 16, 2024, involving his wife, who remains unnamed for privacy reasons.

According to court documents, officers from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call at approximately 1:20 a.m. Upon arrival, Deputy Gardiner made contact with the female victim, who was visibly distressed, with injuries including a knot on her forehead and a slightly bleeding nose. The victim was in a bedroom with her three children at the time of the officer’s arrival.

The victim informed law enforcement that the incident occurred after a disagreement with Kaspar. She told officers that Kaspar became upset after being asked to sleep in a separate room. He reportedly returned to her bedroom, demanded to see her phone, and grew increasingly aggressive. Fearing for her safety and that of her three-year-old daughter, the victim held onto the child. Kaspar allegedly threatened to jump from a window with the child and struck the victim multiple times in the face and back.

During the altercation, the victim reported that Kaspar also struck their child amid the chaos. The situation escalated further when Kaspar allegedly brandished a large knife and attempted to cut the victim. She managed to flee to another room with her daughter and hide. Kaspar left the residence, still armed and wearing only boxer shorts.

The victim declined medical treatment but was provided resources, including contact with the Southern Maryland Center for Family Advocacy. She and her children left the residence to stay with her brother.

Law enforcement later located Kaspar at a friend’s home, where he was found asleep. He was arrested without further incident and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

Kaspar is facing charges of first-degree assault and second-degree assault. He is currently being held without bond following a bail review hearing on October 17, 2024.

