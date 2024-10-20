Charles County Man Faces Multiple Assault Charges After Domestic Dispute

On October 7, 2024, Antonio Jerrel Kornegay, 45, of Waldorf, was arrested following an alleged domestic assault at a residence on Tumbleweed Place. According to court documents, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault in progress at the home.

Upon arrival, officers encountered Kornegay attempting to leave the scene in a white Mercedes SUV, which was stopped by the officers for further investigation.

The adult female victim reported that an argument had ensued after a night out, leading to a violent altercation once they returned home. She stated that Kornegay allegedly choked her during the dispute. Her son attempted to intervene, at which point Kornegay allegedly assaulted him as well.

The altercation continued downstairs, where Kornegay allegedly attempted to choke the adult female victim again. She defended herself by striking him with a child safety gate, which reportedly ended the attack. The female victim sustained visible injuries, including scratches and red marks around her neck, though she did not lose consciousness. Alcohol was reportedly involved in the incident.

Kornegay was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, a felony offense carrying a penalty of up to 25 years in prison, and two counts of second-degree assault, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 10 years and/or a $2,500 fine.

Kornegay was initially held without bond following his arrest. During a bail review hearing on October 8, 2024, Judge Patricia L. Mitchell presided and upheld the decision to hold him without bond. However, at a subsequent bail review hearing on October 17, 2024, Judge Patrick J. Devine released Kornegay on his own recognizance. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 6, 2024, at the Charles District Court

The investigation remains ongoing, and Kornegay has been assigned legal representation.

