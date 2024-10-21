Waldorf Man Faces Multiple Assault Charges Following Domestic Assault

Christian Donovan Johnson, age 28, of Waldorf, was arrested on October 5, 2024, following an alleged domestic assault involving his mother. According to court documents, Johnson has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and resisting arrest. The incident occurred on Augsburg Court in Waldorf.

According to court documents, on October 5, 2024, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home on Augsburg Court after receiving a report of an assault involving a knife. Upon arrival, the officers spoke with the victim, identified as Johnson’s mother, who provided details about the incident.

The victim stated that she and her son were preparing to go to dinner when an argument ensued. Johnson allegedly exited the vehicle they were in, returned, and then placed his hands around her neck, choking her. During the assault, Johnson is said to have pressed a piece of steel, believed to be a pair of scissors, against her neck.

The victim further explained that Johnson “called her a demon” while choking her. She fought back and managed to escape from the vehicle, running across the street to a neighbor’s house while being chased by Johnson. The victim said the assault only stopped when the police arrived.

When officers advised Johnson that he was under arrest and attempted to place him in handcuffs, Johnson resisted by pulling away and trying to flee. He was ultimately subdued and taken to the ground. Officers reported, “Johnson’s hands were underneath him,” and they had to pull his hands out to complete the arrest. He was then secured in a marked patrol vehicle.

According to the statement of probable cause, officers located two pairs of scissors in the area where the incident occurred. Despite the violent confrontation described, officers noted that they “did not observe any injuries” on the victim.

Johnson faces the following charges:

First-degree assault (Felony): A charge that could carry a maximum sentence of up to 25 years if convicted.

Second-degree assault (Misdemeanor): This charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $2,500.

Resisting arrest (Misdemeanor): Resisting a lawful arrest is punishable by additional jail time.

Johnson was held without bond following a bail review hearing on October 7, 2024, presided over by Judge Patrick J. Devine. The next court date, a preliminary hearing, is scheduled for November 6, 2024, in Charles District Court.

