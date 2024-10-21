Lexington Park Resident Charged with Drug Possession and Identity Fraud in St. Mary’s County

On October 15, 2024, Sara Wagner Zetty, 39, of Lexington Park, was arrested by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on multiple charges following a traffic stop on Lexwood Drive in an area known for drug activity.

According to court documents, Deputy Wimberly conducted a traffic stop on a silver Honda Odyssey, which was observed leaving a high-traffic neighborhood associated with narcotics.

Zetty, a rear passenger in the vehicle, allegedly provided a false identity, claiming to be someone else to avoid detection. She initially identified herself as Michelle and even gave a fictitious birth date, despite having open warrants for burglary and theft. A positive alert from a canine search led to a further inspection of the vehicle, where officers reportedly found drug paraphernalia in the vicinity of Zetty’s seat, including a glass smoking device with cocaine residue and small quantities of a white rock substance, suspected to be crack cocaine.

During the search, officers also discovered a vial containing more suspected cocaine. Zetty later admitted to having another glass smoking device concealed inside her body, which was removed upon her arrival at the detention center.

Zetty has been charged with:

CDS Possession – Not Cannabis (for cocaine)

CDS Possession – Paraphernalia (for the glass smoking device)

Fraud – Personal Identity to Avoid Prosecution (for assuming the identity of another person)

Zetty was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center, where she awaits further judicial proceedings.

