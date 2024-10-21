Port Republic Man Arrested for Trespassing and Drug Possession in Ridge

On October 5, 2024, Parris Commodore, 54, of Port Republic, was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including fourth-degree burglary, drug possession, trespassing, and obstructing law enforcement. The charges stem from an incident in Ridge, St. Mary’s County, Maryland.

According to the Maryland State Police, officers responded to a call at approximately 9:33 a.m. regarding a trespassing report on White House Lane. The homeowner, Darius Hawkins, stated that Commodore had come onto his property without permission, asking if he could do yard work in exchange for money. Hawkins told Commodore to leave, which he did, cutting through a neighboring property.

Officers were later able to locate Commodore at a nearby residence on Point Lookout Road. Commodore allegedly entered the home without permission, where he was found hiding naked in a garage. When ordered to comply, Commodore attempted to flee by running and climbing onto the roof of a nearby shed. Despite ignoring multiple commands from law enforcement, Commodore was eventually detained after a brief chase.

Upon searching his clothing, officers discovered a glass smoking device containing suspected crack cocaine residue. Commodore was later identified through his Maryland driver’s license and had four active warrants in Calvert County.

The property owner of the residence Commodore entered, Gwendolyn Fenwick, was not present during the incident. She later confirmed that no one had permission to be on her property.

Commodore now faces the following charges:

Fourth-degree burglary

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not cannabis)

Trespassing on private property

Obstructing and hindering law enforcement

Commodore was released on an unsecured personal bond of $3,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on November 25, 2024.

