Man Flown to Trauma Center with Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Struck by Vehicle at Crash Scene

On Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 10:07 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Patuxent Beach Road and South Patuxent Beach Road in California, Maryland, for a reported motor vehicle collision with no injuries.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack arrived at the scene and discovered a two-vehicle collision involving a 2021 Nissan Rogue SUV and a 2012 Chrysler 200 sedan. Both drivers confirmed no injuries, and an accident report was completed.

At 10:59 p.m., as the State Trooper and citizens waited for tow trucks to remove the two involved vehicles, the operator of the Nissan Rogue, for reasons still unknown, entered the travel lanes on foot and was struck by a 2017 Honda Accord.

The Maryland State Trooper on the scene immediately requested fire and rescue personnel and began performing CPR.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was placed on standby. Emergency Medical Technicians transported the 38-year-old male pedestrian to the awaiting Flight team in Hollywood, where he was airlifted to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

The striking vehicle, a 2017 Honda Accord, remained at the scene. The 38-year-old female driver and18-year-old passenger both declined medical treatment.

The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is actively investigating the incident.

No other injuries were reported and the roadway re-opened around 1:00 a.m., on Sunday morning.

