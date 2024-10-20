Impaired Driver Arrested After Causing Serious Crash in Dameron That Sends One to Trauma Center

On Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 11:59 p.m., police, firefighters, and emergency medical services responded to a serious motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Three Notch Road and Trapp Road in Dameron. The crash involved an overturned vehicle and possible entrapment.

An EMT returning home and the Fire Chief of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department were in the area when the collision occurred and were first on the scene. They confirmed it was a two-vehicle T-bone collision, with one vehicle overturned.

Firefighters from Ridge, Bay District, and NAS Webster Field responded to assist. A helicopter was requested for the driver of the Porsche, who sustained a serious arm injury.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby, and the Porsche driver was flown to a trauma center. The adult male passenger of the Porsche declined medical transport.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 2022 Porsche Cayenne SUV was traveling southbound on Route 235 when a 2020 RAM 1500, heading northbound, attempted a left turn onto Trapp Road, directly into the path of the Porsche, causing the T-bone collision.

The adult male driver of the RAM 1500 was arrested at the scene for impaired driving. The adult female passenger in the RAM 1500 declined medical transport.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

