UPDATE: Drunk Driver Arrested After Causing Serious Crash in Dameron That Sends One to Trauma Center

UPDATE 10/21/2024: David R. Brunk, age 63, of Dameron, is facing a series of traffic and alcohol-related charges after a late-night incident on October 20, 2024.

According to court documents from the District Court for St. Mary’s County, Brunk was charged after an accident on Route 235 near Trapp Road in St. Mary’s County.

David R. Brunk was charged with the following:

Reckless Driving

Negligent Driving

Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device

Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

Driving While Impaired by Alcohol

Driving While Impaired by Drugs or Alcohol

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se

Brunk was released on an unsecured personal bond of $5,000.00 on October 21, 2024.

10/20/2024: On Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 11:59 p.m., police, firefighters, and emergency medical services responded to a serious motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Three Notch Road and Trapp Road in Dameron. The crash involved an overturned vehicle and possible entrapment.

An EMT returning home and the Fire Chief of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department were in the area when the collision occurred and were first on the scene. They confirmed it was a two-vehicle T-bone collision, with one vehicle overturned.

Firefighters from Ridge, Bay District, and NAS Webster Field responded to assist. A helicopter was requested for the driver of the Porsche, who sustained a serious arm injury.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby, and the Porsche driver was flown to a trauma center. The adult male passenger of the Porsche declined medical transport.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 2022 Porsche Cayenne SUV was traveling southbound on Route 235 when a 2020 RAM 1500, heading northbound, attempted a left turn onto Trapp Road, directly into the path of the Porsche, causing the T-bone collision.

The adult male driver of the RAM 1500 was arrested at the scene for impaired driving. The adult female passenger in the RAM 1500 declined medical transport.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

