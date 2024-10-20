Charles County Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward in Destruction of Property Cases at 925 Park and Ride

On Friday, October 18, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., officers responded to the Park and Ride on Route 925 in Waldorf, after being alerted there was a car in the lot with a window that had been broken out.

Officers arrived and found seven cars with windows that were damaged or destroyed.

Officers are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to call Officer Waldow at 301-609-3282 ext. 0749. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.