Charles County Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward in Destruction of Property Cases at 925 Park and Ride

October 20, 2024

Charles County Sheriff's Office CCSO Press Release stock photoOn Friday, October 18, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., officers responded to the Park and Ride on Route 925 in Waldorf, after being alerted there was a car in the lot with a window that had been broken out.

Officers arrived and found seven cars with windows that were damaged or destroyed.

Officers are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to call Officer Waldow at 301-609-3282 ext. 0749. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

This entry was posted on October 20, 2024 at 12:59 pm and is filed under All News, Charles County Crime Solvers, Charles News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.