Man Flown to Trauma Center After Chainsaw Accident in Dameron

October 20, 2024

On Sunday, October 20, 2024, at approximately 11:30 a.m., emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the 50000 block of Malone Bay Court in Dameron, for the reported traumatic injuries with serious bleeding.

911 callers reported a 68-year-old male suffered a large cut after an accident involving a chainsaw.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the patient suffering a severe laceration to the left arm/wrist with two tourniquets applied.

Medical personnel applied a third tourniquet and requested a helicopter due to the victims injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed in a nearby field and transported the victim to an area trauma center.


