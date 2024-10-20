Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, Fire Chief Gould Honored with Hometown Hero Award

The St. Mary’s County Benevolent Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) has named Fire Chief Joe Gould the first recipient of its Hometown Hero Award in the firefighter category. Chief Gould will be officially honored on Saturday, November 9, 2024, in recognition of his exceptional dedication to the fire service and his unwavering commitment to the local community.

As the longest-serving Fire Chief of the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department (BDVFD), Chief Gould has demonstrated outstanding leadership and a passion for public safety. He has been a strong advocate for fire prevention initiatives, including vital programs like smoke alarm installations. Known for his hands-on approach, Chief Gould remains one of the top responders in the department, and his life membership at BDVFD reflects his long-term dedication to serving St. Mary’s County.

In addition to his work with BDVFD, Chief Gould has held several leadership roles within the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association (SMVFA), progressing to President. He continues to serve in key roles with the St. Mary’s County Fireboard Association and the Maryland State Firefighters Association. His volunteerism extends beyond fire service, with active involvement in organizations such as the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad and St. Mary’s County METCOM.

Despite his demanding role as Fire Chief, Chief Gould successfully manages a thriving business, devotes time to his family, and leads numerous committees that have significantly enhanced fire service operations and safety across the region.

Chief Gould’s exemplary service, leadership, and commitment to the community make him a deserving recipient of the Hometown Hero Award.

