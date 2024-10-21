Five Suspects Arrested for Dozens of ATM Robberies, Auto Thefts in DMV Area

October 15th, 2024: Federal law enforcement arrested the fourth and fifth defendants charged in connection with a series of burglaries and robberies of commercial businesses, ATMs, and vehicles in the D.C. and Maryland area.

Jonathan Winston, 35, of Hagerstown, Maryland Jeffery Felder, 37, of Bowie, Maryland

Winston and Felder were arrested early in the morning of October 15th, 2024, in Georgia by the U.S. Marshals Service.

They are charged along with the three suspects below with interference with interstate commerce by robbery (also known as Hobbs Act Robbery) and conspiracy. They are believed to be responsible for more than 75 robberies between August 2023 and June 2024.

Stefon Janey, 32, of Accokeek, Maryland; Thomas Hughes, 37, of Cheverly, Maryland; Jenarro Hewett, 33 of Upper Marlboro, Maryland

The arrest and indictment were announced by U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves, FBI Special Agent in Charge William J. DelBagno of the Baltimore Field Office and Chief Pamela Smith of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).



“As alleged in the indictment, this crew conspired to commit roughly 40 brazen robberies where they used ‘Jaws of Life’ and similar tools to peel open ATM machines inside stores and outside banks,” said U.S. Attorney Graves. “Even though the defendants destroyed surveillance footage and took other steps to cover their tracks, our prosecutors and law enforcement officers worked tirelessly to identify the members of this crew who terrorized our region. With all the defendants now arrested, we can work equally hard to hold them accountable for their crimes.”

“Undoubtedly, Prince George’s County is safer with these defendants locked up where they can no longer terrorize local businesses and their employees. Their crimes were aggressive, reckless and dangerous. Now they will face the consequences for each of those crimes,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge DelBagno. “The FBI and our law enforcement partners will always work together to make our communities safer and bring violent criminals to justice.”

According to the indictment and other court documents, the defendants would: target commercial businesses with ATM machines, enter the business wearing masks and gloves, and would utilize tools common to fire/rescue, such as “Jaws of Life” to pry open or cut open the doors of the store and the ATMs. The suspects sometimes carried firearms, utilized stolen vehicles, communicated via handheld radios, and destroyed surveillance.

Prior to each robbery, the co-conspirators would meet in vehicles at a predetermined location. At these “meet-up” locations, the co-conspirators would transfer to a different car to carry out the robberies. They carried out multiple robberies over the course of a single evening and would often communicate with each other using handheld radios.

After arriving at a store, the defendants would divide up, with one conspirator remaining in the car as the getaway driver, pry open the outer door, and then at least one of the defendants would subdue the store employees, sometimes directing them to enclosed areas of the store. At least one defendant would attempt to destroy the store’s surveillance and network equipment. At least one defendant would utilize a “Jaws of Life” style tool to open the ATM and remove the cash cassettes. They would flee the store and escape in the robbery vehicle.

Between August 2023 and June 2024, the indictment charges these defendants with robbing or attempting to rob at least 75 ATM machines, laundering at least some of the proceeds at casinos, and related offenses.

Law enforcement arrested Hughes, Hewett, and Janey on July 24, 2024 and, as a result of the arrests and searches, agents and officers recovered 12 firearms, more than $80,000 in cash, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and thousands of dollars’ worth of high-end clothing and merchandise. During the arrests of Felder and Winston on October 15, 2024, law enforcement recovered three additional firearms among other evidence.

This is an ongoing investigation being handled by the MPD Carjacking Task Force and FBI-Baltimore with assistance from local law enforcement, including Howard County Police Department.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Cameron Tepfer and Kyle McWaters.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.