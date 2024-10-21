Protect Yourself and Loved Ones: Scammers Impersonating Local Law Enforcement in St. Mary’s County

While the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has acknowledged receiving multiple reports of scammers impersonating deputies and demanding money, their public warning has provided limited details about how these scams are being carried out. To help shed more light on the issue, one local resident, whom we will refer to as Brian, has shared his firsthand experience.

A Closer Look at How the Scam Unfolds

Brian received a call that appeared to be from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The phone’s display even showed the department’s official number, 301-475-8008, adding an air of legitimacy to the scam.

Here’s how the scam worked:

1. The Caller Pretends to Be Law Enforcement: The caller introduced himself as Sergeant Brian Davis from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department. He claimed Brian had missed jury duty and now had a bench warrant issued for his arrest. This statement was meant to scare Brian into complying without thinking.

2. High-Pressure Threats: The scammer said the warrant was signed by a judge in Maryland Federal Court, and Brian now faced charges like “Failure to Appear” and “Contempt of Court.” To avoid immediate arrest, he was told he needed to pay $3,400 in fines.

3. A Fake Alternative to Arrest: The caller gave Brian two options: either turn himself in for booking, which he claimed would be a long and grueling process, or pay the fine immediately at a local kiosk. The scammer went to great lengths to make paying the fine seem like the easier and more sensible option, even transferring Brain to another fake officer to back up the story.

4. Intimidation Tactics: When Brian said he would visit the Sheriff’s Office in person, the scammer warned that this would be a mistake, trying to convince him that the process would take all night and involve being jailed. The caller’s goal was to discourage Brian from verifying the claim with real law enforcement.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that no legitimate law enforcement agency will ever contact you demanding immediate payment for a warrant, bond, bail, or any other condition of release. They have stressed that:

Law Enforcement Will Not Ask for Payment Over the Phone: If someone demands money, especially through gift cards, prepaid debit cards, or a payment kiosk, it is a scam. Courts will never ask you to resolve an issue this way.

Caller ID Can Be Spoofed: Scammers can make their number appear as though it’s coming from a trusted source, including local law enforcement. Do not trust caller ID alone.

Do Not Stay on the Line: If a caller insists you stay on the phone while you access and transfer funds, it’s a scam. Hang up and call the real law enforcement agency directly to verify the claim.

Reaching Out for More Information

We have reached out to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to inquire about how many reports of these types of scams have been received and are currently awaiting a response. As of now, it is clear that this scam is on the rise, and residents should remain cautious and vigilant.

How to Protect Yourself

If you receive a similar call, follow these steps to avoid becoming a victim:

1. Hang Up and Verify: If you receive a suspicious call, hang up immediately. Then, contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008 to verify whether there are any legitimate issues. Do not use any numbers provided by the scammer.

2. Never Share Personal Information: Legitimate law enforcement will never ask for personal details like Social Security numbers, bank account information, or payments over the phone. If someone does, it’s a red flag.

3. Report the Scam: If you believe you’ve been targeted or have already provided personal information, report the incident to the authorities right away. Even if you didn’t lose money, reporting the scam helps prevent others from falling victim.

A Growing Concern for Senior Citizens

Brian’s experience highlights the sophisticated methods scammers use to target residents, particularly senior citizens, who may be more vulnerable to these tactics. The scammers use fear and intimidation to trick people into paying money they don’t owe.

To protect yourself and your loved ones, be sure to share this information widely. If you or someone you know receives a suspicious call, do not engage with the caller. Instead, contact the Sheriff’s Office directly for assistance.

For more information or to report a scam, contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.