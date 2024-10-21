Lexington Park Man Arrested for Burglary, Attempted Arson, and Drug Possession

On October 20, 2024, Cesar Augusto Gonzalez-Lopez, 34, of Lexington Park, was arrested and charged with burglary, attempted arson, and drug possession, after threatening to burn down a home, breaking into the property, and causing significant damage.

According to court documents, the incident stemmed from an argument between Gonzalez-Lopez and the homeowner the previous evening. Early on October 20, Gonzalez-Lopez reportedly returned to the home on Sue Drive. The homeowner was not present at the time, but a resident inside the house and neighbors witnessed the events.

At approximately 11:53 a.m., Gonzalez-Lopez allegedly went to a shed on the property and retrieved a container filled with motor oil. Witnesses reported seeing him pour the oil around the exterior of the house. He repeatedly demanded a lighter, threatening to set the house on fire. He was heard shouting, “I’m going to burn the house down!”

After spreading oil on the outside of the residence, Gonzalez-Lopez reportedly forced his way inside and caused extensive damage by tearing down blinds, breaking doors, and damaging walls. Curtains were removed and thrown onto the living room couch along with other household items. The total damage to the property was estimated at $5,000.

After leaving the scene, Gonzalez-Lopez was apprehended at a nearby residence, where authorities noted that his shoes were stained with oil. A search of his person revealed a folded dollar bill containing a white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine. Despite denying that he had been at the Sue Drive residence, Gonzalez-Lopez admitted to having an argument with the homeowner the night before.

Gonzalez-Lopez has been charged with:

Burglary – First Degree (Felony): Breaking and entering the residence with the intent to commit a violent crime.

Burglary – Third Degree (Felony): Unlawfully entering the residence to commit a crime.

Malicious Destruction of Property Over $1,000 (Misdemeanor): Causing significant property damage.

Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance: Cocaine (Misdemeanor): Cocaine found in his possession during his arrest.

Attempted Arson – First Degree (Misdemeanor): Attempting to set fire to an occupied structure.

Arson Threat (Misdemeanor): Verbally threatening to burn the residence.

Gonzalez-Lopez appeared in court on October 21, 2024, where the judge ordered him to be held without bond. A bond review hearing is scheduled for October 22, 2024.

