Large Multi-Agency Investigation Ongoing After Shed Fire in Hollywood, Charges Pending

UPDATE 10/21/2024 – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement: On October 21st, 2024, Deputies with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on the 42000 block of St. Johns Road in Hollywood to assist the Fire Department with a shed fire involving possible ammunition exploding inside. In the process of containing and extinguishing the fire, the Fire Department located dozens of firearms in one of the sheds.

As a result of the firearms being located, a search and seizure warrant was obtained and served on the residence by the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division in conjunction with the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Department of Natural Resources Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Numerous firearms and large quantities of ammunition were seized from the property.

This remains on active investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

10/21/2024: On Monday, October 21, 2024, at approximately 5:37 a.m., firefighters from Hollywood, Leonardtown, Bay District, and Solomons responded to a reported structure fire at 42738 St. Johns Road in Hollywood.

The initial 911 call reported a structure fire near Cedar Lane Road. Police responded to assist as additional 911 callers reported hearing live ammunition discharging and multiple explosions.

Upon arrival, firefighters found several sheds fully engulfed in flames, threatening nearby structures, propane tanks, and animals on the property.

Since the area is non-hydrant, multiple tankers were dispatched to establish a water supply for the engines already on scene. However, a short time after arrival, members of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department requested police assistance due to an aggressive homeowner, who was making the situation more difficult.



Incident command estimated that at least four or five sheds, along with a trailer which appeared to be converted into a residence, were involved. SMECO and the Office of the State Fire Marshal were called to the scene. Crews remained on-site for over four hours, while police were present for more than 12 hours.

No known injuries were reported. However, multiple reptiles were located deceased on the property. Several large snakes, emus, dogs, turtles, and other animals were located on the property.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), St. Mary’s County Animal Control, Department of Natural Resources, and additional agencies are investigating.

Multiple species of reptiles were recovered from the property by Animal Control and the Department of Natural Resources Police. Charges are pending, and further information will be provided as it becomes available.

