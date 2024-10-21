Waldorf Man Faces Assault and Hate Crime Charges After Tractor Supply Confrontation

On October 20, 2024, at approximately 4:04 p.m., Charles County officers responded to a report of an armed confrontation outside a Tractor Supply store in White Plains. According to law enforcement, Harold Andrew Howard, 53, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree assault and a race or religious crime after allegedly pointing a shotgun at two individuals.

The incident began inside the Tractor Supply store, where an argument broke out between Howard and the two victims. During the altercation, Howard allegedly used a racial slur directed at the victims. The dispute then spilled into the parking lot as the victims loaded their purchases into their vehicle. According to witnesses, Howard continued to use racial slurs before retrieving a shotgun from his truck, raising it into the air, and pointing it at the victims.

One of the victims ran to a nearby officer for help. The officer was parked in the lot at the time of the incident and quickly responded, locating Howard near his silver Chevy Silverado. The officer observed a shotgun in Howard’s vehicle and arrested him at the scene. Howard was transported to the Charles County Detention Center, where he is currently being held without bond.

Court records show Howard is charged with two counts of first-degree assault and one count of committing a race or religious crime against a person or group. The probable cause statement details that Howard allegedly shouted, “I got something for you n*****s,” as he pointed the shotgun at the victims, who were about 20 yards away at the time.

Howard is scheduled to appear in court on November 20, 2024, for a preliminary hearing in Charles County District Court. He remains in custody following a bond hearing held on October 21, 2024.

The investigation is being led by M/Sgt. Cooney of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Harold Andrew Howard was charged with the following:

Two counts of first-degree assault

Race/religious crime against a person or group