Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency Employee Pleads Guilty to Leaking Confidential Information

Employee Inappropriately Shared Information with Defendant in Homicide Case

Dameshia Cooper, 35, of Waldorf, Maryland, pleaded guilty today to one count of disclosing confidential information held by the D.C. Pretrial Services Agency (PSA), which is an independent federal entity within the Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency for the District of Columbia (CSOSA), announced U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves and FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge David Geist of the Washington Field Office Criminal and Cyber Division.

According to court documents, Cooper was a Pretrial Services Officer employed at PSA within CSOSA. As a Pretrial Services Officer, Cooper had access to PSA’s Pretrial Real-Time Information System Manager database, and also to CSOSA’s offender case management system, both of which track and maintain sensitive identifiable data on individuals the agencies supervise.

On several occasions in October and November 2022, Cooper looked up confidential information about an individual who was under pretrial supervision and shared the information, including the individual’s name, photograph, and home address, with a member of the individual’s rival gang with whom she was in a personal relationship.

Cooper faces up to a year in prison. Her conviction today also requires mandatory removal from her employment with PSA. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This case was investigated by the FBI Washington Field Office Public Corruption & Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Assistant United States Attorney Brian Kelly is prosecuting the case.