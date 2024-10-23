Founder of Thirty-One Announces Closure in December of 2024 After 21 Years of Business

October 20, 2024 — Cindy Monroe, the founder of Thirty-One Gifts, announced that her popular direct-sales business will be closing its doors in December 2024.

This decision marks the end of a 21-year journey that began in Monroe’s Tennessee basement and has grown into a global community of women empowered through entrepreneurship.

Monroe started Thirty-One Gifts in 2003 with a straightforward yet impactful goal: to help women gain financial independence. Her approach was unique—providing women with a flexible, family-friendly way to earn extra income, whether through full-time engagement or as a side venture.

“I wanted to give women an opportunity to earn extra income while being able to stay at home with their children or have a second income with a flexible schedule,” Monroe explained, emphasizing the company’s core mission of empowering women to balance career and family on their own terms.

The Rise of Thirty-One Gifts – From its modest beginnings, Thirty-One Gifts grew into one of the most successful direct-sales businesses, famous for its stylish, customizable bags, totes, and storage solutions. Monroe’s background in marketing and direct selling helped drive the company’s rapid growth. By focusing on both community and customer relationships, Thirty-One Gifts developed a brand that transcended products—it became a lifestyle.

Over the years, Thirty-One Gifts attracted tens of thousands of independent consultants who joined the business as representatives, creating a supportive network and community that spanned the globe. Many consultants felt that Thirty-One was more than a job; it was a community that encouraged growth, friendship, and the empowerment of women to reach new goals.

A Bittersweet Farewell – Reflecting on the company’s closure, Monroe expressed gratitude for the journey and the community Thirty-One built along the way. “21 years of stitching our way into the lives of so many… I shared with our internal team yesterday that we will close Thirty-One at the end of this year. I am so proud that our story has been about so much more than bags. Thousands of you are woven through our story, through my story, and I wanted to say THANK YOU!”

Monroe noted the overwhelming support from customers and consultants alike since the announcement, underscoring that Thirty-One’s impact was more than financial; it was personal and transformative.

Kanbrick and the Closure – After being acquired by investment firm Kanbrick, Thirty-One Gifts faced strategic challenges in an evolving market where online sales and direct-to-consumer brands have continued to reshape the retail landscape. Despite the decision to close, Monroe and Kanbrick are committed to supporting consultants during this transition, helping them leverage the last few months of sales.

Last Chance to Support Consultants and Shop Thirty-One – As Thirty-One Gifts prepares to close, Monroe encourages fans and loyal customers to support their favorite consultants during this final phase. Whether it’s picking up a signature tote or a custom bag, this is a last opportunity to own a piece of Thirty-One history and support the consultants who helped shape the company’s success.

This closing chapter of Thirty-One Gifts may mark the end of an era, but Monroe’s legacy of empowering women to pursue entrepreneurial dreams lives on, inspiring a new generation of women to carve their own paths in business.

