Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department Regrets to Announce Passing of Life Member Fred William Holzberger III

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Fred William Holzberger III, life member and past president of the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department, on October 21, 2024. Fred was 82 years old and passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.

Fred had one of the strongest personalities, shaped by his many years of dedication to the volunteer fire service, both here at Dunkirk VFD and with the Landover Hills VFD in Prince George’s County. His commitment and leadership were second to none, serving in every capacity, including chief and past president at Landover Hills, and as president here at Dunkirk. He was also instrumental in the construction of our current station and became a life member of the Dunkirk VFD.

Born on February 11, 1942, in Washington, DC, Fred joined the fire service at just 16 years old in 1958, beginning a lifelong journey of service. His career also spanned the Prince George’s County Police Department and work with the Maryland Racing Authority and Prince George’s County Environmental Resources.

Fred was more than his service; he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He had a love for trains, planes, and fire trucks but cherished nothing more than time spent with his family.

His contributions to the fire service and the community will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Fred. Your legacy will live on in all who had the privilege to serve alongside you.

Visitation will be on Friday, November 1, 2024 from 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM at the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department, 3170 West Ward Road, Dunkirk, MD 20754

Services – Mass of Christian Burial, on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 11:00 AM, at the Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 1601 W Mt Harmony Road, Owings, MD 20736

Interment – Burial at Chesapeake Highlands Memorial Gardens, 3270 Broomes Island Road in Port Republic, MD 20676

Contributions – In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation: Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131