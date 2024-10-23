Man and Child Flown to Trauma Centers After Single Vehicle Collision in California

On Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at approximately 10:38 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Indian Bridge Road and Long Bow Drive in California, for the motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a drainage ditch with two adults and one child suffering injuries.

Maryland State Police Aviation was requested to land at the scene for two patients.

An unknown aged female was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed at the scene and transported a 38-year-old male, and a 8-year-old female to area care facilities.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and handled the crash report.

