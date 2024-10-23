Mechanicville Man Faces Multiple Charges After Violating Protective Order and Resisting Arrest

John Edward Nichols, 34, of Mechanicsville, has been arrested and charged with several misdemeanors after an incident in which he allegedly violated a protective order, engaged in disorderly conduct, and resisted arrest.

The arrest took place on October 20, 2024, following a disturbance at a residence in California, Maryland.

According to the report filed by Trooper Christian Spruell of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, officers responded to a call at approximately 2:08 PM regarding a disturbance at a residence on South Patuxent Beach Road. Upon arriving, officers made contact with the victim, an adult female, who holds an active protective order against him.

The protective order, issued on October 15, 2024, prohibits Nichols from entering the residence and requires him to stay away from the victim’s home on South Patuxent Beach Road. Despite the order, Nichols was found at the residence when the victim arrived home. She reported to police that Nichols became irate, yelling and threatening her after being confronted. She also stated that he threatened to choke her during the altercation.

As officers attempted to place Nichols under arrest, he resisted, telling them, “Don’t touch me.” Nichols slapped an officer’s hand away and continued resisting while on the ground, at one point wrapping his arm around an officer’s neck. Despite his resistance, officers were able to restrain Nichols, though he spat at one of the officers during the struggle.

Nichols faces the following charges:

Violation of a Protective Order

Disorderly Conduct

Four Counts of Second-Degree Assault

Obstructing and Hindering

Nichols was taken into custody and held on a $7,000 unsecured personal bond, which was posted the same day. A court date is scheduled for December 3, 2024, at the District Court for St. Mary’s County.

