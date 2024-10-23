National School Bus Safety Week: October 21-25

As we recognize National School Bus Safety Week from October 21 to 25, it’s a perfect time for drivers and students alike to brush up on essential safety tips that keep everyone safe on the road. With millions of children relying on buses to get to and from school, it’s critical that we all play our part in ensuring their safety.

Key Safety Tips for Drivers

– Slow Down Near Schools and Residential Areas

When driving through school zones or residential neighborhoods, reduce your speed. Children may be walking to or from school, and the unexpected can happen in an instant.

– Prepare to Stop for Flashing Yellow Lights

When a bus activates its yellow lights, it is preparing to stop. Slow down and be ready to come to a complete stop.

– Stop for Red Lights and Stop Arm

It is illegal to pass a school bus when the stop arm is extended, and red lights are flashing. These signals mean that children are getting on or off the bus, and your patience could prevent a serious accident.

– Stay Alert for Children

Kids can be unpredictable, especially when exiting a school bus or walking to a stop. Watch for them between parked cars or near objects that may obstruct your view.

– Exercise Extra Caution in Bad Weather

Rain, fog, and snow can make it more difficult to see children and react quickly. Slow down and increase your following distance when the weather takes a turn.

Important Guidelines for Students

– Stay Back from the Roadway

While waiting for the bus, students should stand at least 10 giant steps back from the road to avoid any danger from oncoming traffic.

– Look Before Crossing

If you need to cross the street to get to the bus, always look both ways and use a crosswalk if available. Make sure to only cross when the bus driver signals that it’s safe.

– Sit Down Quickly and Stay Seated

Once on the bus, find your seat quickly and stay seated while the bus is in motion. This reduces the chance of injury in case of sudden stops.

– Keep the Aisle Clear

Bags, legs, and other objects in the aisle can be tripping hazards. Keeping the aisle clear allows for a safe exit in case of an emergency.

– Don’t Throw or Stick Objects Out of Windows

It may be tempting, but it’s important to keep hands, arms, and objects inside the bus at all times to avoid injury.

School Bus Safety: A Shared Responsibility

National School Bus Safety Week serves as an important reminder that school bus safety is a shared responsibility. Whether you’re a driver navigating through school zones or a student catching the bus, simple actions can prevent accidents and save lives.

By staying alert and following these safety guidelines, we can ensure that students get to and from school safely every day.