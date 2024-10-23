The DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, set for Saturday, October 26, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, provides several collection sites across Southern Maryland for safe disposal of unused or expired medications.

According to the DEA’s official Take Back Day webpage, drop-off locations include Maryland State Police Barrack T in Leonardtown, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at the Southern Community Center, Maryland State Police Barrack U in Prince Frederick, and Maryland State Police Barrack H in La Plata. This initiative helps prevent medication misuse and protects the environment.

If a location isn’t available nearby, the DEA advises checking their site frequently as more sites are added daily.

Take Back Day is a crucial part of the fight against the opioid crisis, helping keep harmful medications out of circulation and reducing the risks of overdose and addiction. It also provides a safe and responsible way to dispose of medications, preventing environmental damage from improper disposal, such as flushing drugs down the toilet.

Since the launch of the program, millions of pounds of prescription drugs have been collected, making homes and communities safer. This event is an anonymous and convenient way to protect your family, with no questions asked at the drop-off locations.

For more details on how to participate or to find a collection site near you, visit the DEA’s official Take Back Day webpage.

