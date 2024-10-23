Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Public’s Help to Locate Individuals with Outstanding Warrants

October 23, 2024

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is currently searching for several individuals wanted for various charges.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating these individuals to ensure that justice is served.

Mariah Catherine Gray – Wanted for child support
Sara Michelle Hapeman is wanted for FTA- Drug Possession
Lloyd Delando Chase – Wanted for child support
Terrence Lamont Chew – Wanted for child support
Crystal Kay Sweeney – Wanted for failure to appear (FTA) in relation to a traffic violation

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800. Additionally, you can reach the following deputies directly:

DFC Chip Ward: (443) 532-0603
CPL D. Jacobs: (301) 956-5047
DFC J. Murphy: (410) 474-4413
DFC J. Bell: (443) 975-0481

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office relies on the cooperation of the community to assist in locating individuals with outstanding warrants. Your tip can make a difference in keeping our community safe and ensuring legal responsibilities are met.

