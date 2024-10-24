Lorraine Adam, 97, of Bradenton, Florida formerly of St. Mary’s County, Maryland passed away on Oct. 19, 2024, at home after a lengthy battle with dementia.

Lorraine was born in Renton, Pennsylvania on December 8th, 1926, to the late Samuel Hick and Violet Caldwell Hick.

On April 17th, 1943, Lorraine married Zolton John Adam and together they shared 62 years together until his death in 2006.

Lorraine was a home maker to her husband and 5 children. She loved going to yard sales early Saturday mornings with Zolt in search of treasures. Her hobby eventually turned into a business when she opened the Flea Market on Great Mills Rd. in Lexington Park, Md.

In 2000, she and Zolt retired to Bradenton, Florida. There they spent their remaining years continuing their quest for bargains at yard sales, the Goodwill and Habitat for Humanity. She had a keen eye for antiques. And to her last days, she would still want to stop when she saw a yard sale.

Lorraine enjoyed playing cards, taking trips to the casino or track, bingo, or just going out to socialize to have a good time. Lorraine loved country music, Mickey Gilley and Patsy Cline were two of her favorites. And she had a very good voice of her own, she sung in the church choir in Maryland. She also could yodel, it was amazing to hear.

Lorraine is survived by her daughters, Kathi Chesser (William) of Lexington Park, MD., Cheryl Adam of Bradenton, Fl., Linda Adam of Bradenton, Fl., and Lori Mckay (Chris) of Scotland, Md. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Jason Chesser (Julie) of Springfield, Va., William Chesser of Lexington Park, Md., Kayla Mckay of Valley Lee, Md., and James Adam of Kissimmee, Fl. And two great grandchildren, Matthew and Caroline Chesser of Springfield, Va. and several nieces and nephews.

Last but not least, she leaves behind her sister and best friend, Shirley Legarsky, of Apollo, PA. They always had fun when together.

She is preceded in death by her husband Zolton J. Adam, son John Z. Adam, brothers Robert Hick and Frances Lee Hick.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29th, 11:00am until 12:00pm, at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Colonial Chapel, 40 N Orange Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34236.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 29th, at 1:30pm, at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL 34241. The service may be viewed on zoom at https://vimeo.com/event/4673654

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Alzheimers Foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org