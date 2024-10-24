Police in Charles County Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision on Bumpy Oak Road in Pomfret

On October 23, at 1:36 p.m., patrol officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Bumpy Oak Road near Marshall Corner Road in Pomfret for the report of a motor vehicle collision.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a three wheeled Harley Davidson motorcycle had left the roadway for unknown reasons.

The sole rider was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced deceased on the scene.

He has been identified as William Prater Carpenter, 77, of Bowie.

Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Dove at 301-609-6225.

The investigation is ongoing.

