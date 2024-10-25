Elevated Fire Conditions Due to Dry Conditions Throughout Maryland

The National Weather Service issued a special Weather statement for elevated fire conditions due to dry conditions and gusty winds. The increased fire danger warning is in effect for Thursday, October 24th, through Wednesday, October 30th, 2024.

The National Weather Service continues to advise caution, particularly against outdoor burning, as dry conditions persist.

Residents and visitors are urged to exercise caution if handling open flames or equipment that creates sparks. Also, dispose of cigarette butts, matches, and other flammable items in appropriate containers.

Keep vehicles off of dry grass and obey local burn bans. Most dry grasses, dead leaves, and other tree litter could easily ignite and spread fire quickly.

Firefighters throughout St. Mary’s County responded to multiple brush fires which quickly spread on October 21st, 2024.

For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit Firewise Living in Maryland at https://dnr.maryland.gov/forests/Pages/fire/firewise.aspx