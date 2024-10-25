Student Transported to Hospital After Assault at St. Charles High School

On Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. during class transition at St. Charles High School, one student approached another student from behind and struck them in the head. The two students became engaged in a physical altercation.

Nearby school staff intervened and broke up the altercation. The student who was struck from behind was treated by the school nurse for injuries to his head.

As a precaution, the student was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

The student who initiated the assault will be charged on a Juvenile Offense Report with second-degree assault. The students will face disciplinary actions in accordance with the Charles County Public Schools Code of Conduct.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PFC Watkins at 301-609-3282 ext. 0721.