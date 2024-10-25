Prince George’s County Police Investigating Fatal Crash, Two Passengers Flee Scene from At-Fault Vehicle

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday evening in Upper Marlboro. The deceased driver is 57-year-old Monica Wilson of Springdale, MD.

On October 23, 2024, at approximately 5:10 pm, officers responded to the 500 block of Largo Center Drive for a crash involving two vehicles.

The victim was located suffering critical injuries. She was pronounced deceased a short time later at a hospital.

The second involved driver suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. Witnesses report that two passengers in the second vehicle ran from the scene.

The preliminary investigation suggests Wilson was traveling northbound on Largo Center Drive, and the second vehicle was traveling southbound. For reasons now under investigation, the second driver crossed into the northbound lanes and struck Wilson’s vehicle head-on.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0063161.