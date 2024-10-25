Two Suspects in Custody for Murder at Tire Shop After Dispute Over Payment

Thanks in part to a tip provided to Prince George’s County Crime Solvers, the Homicide Unit has now identified and charged two suspects in connection with a fatal shooting at a tire shop in September.

The suspects are 43-year-old Ronnell Hardy of Capitol Heights and 42-year-old Avery Eccles of Upper Marlboro. They are charged in connection with the murder of 41-year-old Anthony Okoye of Bladensburg.

On September 14, 2024, at approximately 6:30 am, officers responded for a welfare check in the 1200 block of Marblewood Avenue in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights.



Officers located the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died a short time later.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspects were customers at the business and shot the victim, who was an employee, during a dispute over payment for tires.

Hardy and Eccles are charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. Both suspects are in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation and would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective, they are asked to please call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device),or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0054322.

