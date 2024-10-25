Bel Alton and Hughesville Volunteer Fire Departments Donate Equipment to North Carolina Fire Department That Lost Everything to Hurricane Helene

The Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department is proud to announce its coordination of a relief effort to aid the South Side Volunteer Fire Department in Albemarle, North Carolina, which was devastated by Hurricane Helene, leaving the department without essential resources.

Among the donated items are rescue tools from the Bel Alton department, ready to support the South Side Volunteers as they work to rebuild from this tragic loss.

The equipment, which was recently replaced and no longer in use by Bel Alton, will be transported along with a firetruck donated to help restore emergency response capabilities for the affected community.

“The tools we’re sending were recently replaced, and rather than selling them, we chose to donate to a department with a critical need,” said a spokesperson from the Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department. “We hope these items will contribute to their recovery and support their essential work during this difficult time.”

In addition to Bel Alton’s contributions, the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad also provided equipment to aid South Side’s rebuilding efforts.

