NAS Pax River Gate 1 Outbound Closure Today, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024
NAS Pax River Gate 1 outbound lanes will be closed to traffic Friday, Oct. 25 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for scheduled maintenance. Gate 3 will open for outbound traffic at 2 p.m.
Drivers must use Gates 2 or 3 for outbound traffic during Gate 1’s maintenance.
Pax River Gate 1 inbound lanes will remain open during the maintenance.
This entry was posted on October 25, 2024 at 3:27 am and is filed under All News, Community, County, Department of Defense, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.