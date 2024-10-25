NAS Pax River Gate 1 Outbound Closure Today, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024

NAS Pax River Gate 1 outbound lanes will be closed to traffic Friday, Oct. 25 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for scheduled maintenance. Gate 3 will open for outbound traffic at 2 p.m.

Drivers must use Gates 2 or 3 for outbound traffic during Gate 1’s maintenance.

Pax River Gate 1 inbound lanes will remain open during the maintenance.