Maryland State Police 158th Academy Class Graduation Welcomes 20 New Troopers

The Maryland Department of State Police Superintendent Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. and Major General (retired) Linda L. Singh, PhD, welcomed the graduates of the 158th Academy Class to the ranks of Maryland’s Finest during a ceremony today at LifePoint Church in Reisterstown.

Major General (retired) Singh delivered the keynote address to the Department’s 20 new Maryland State Troopers and to the families, friends, and fellow members of the Maryland State Police and other law enforcement agencies.

“Over the past 26 weeks, each decision you made to push forward, each challenge you met, has been a step towards this day,” said Major General (retired) Linda L. Singh, PhD. “The career you are beginning is defined by choices. Ones that require courage, integrity, and a relentless commitment to uphold the highest standards of service.”

Academy Class 158 celebrates a remarkable diversity of individuals who bring a variety of backgrounds and perspectives to the Department with 50% representing both women and minority communities. Since July 2022, the diversity of our Academy classes has seen a steady increase. The Department remains steadfast in its ongoing commitment to focus on enhancing diversity while ensuring the most highly qualified applicants are recruited to serve and protect.

Among the members of the 158th Academy Class, three have prior military experience, two previously worked in law enforcement including the 158th Class President, and two were Maryland State Police cadets. Thirteen of the recruits have college degrees and another 16 are enrolled in the concurrent Associate of Arts program with Frederick Community College and have been obtaining their degrees as they attend the Academy.

“Becoming a Maryland State Trooper is more than the uniform that you wear; it is in the lives you will impact every day. With every interaction, you have the opportunity to make a difference in someone’s life,” said Superintendent Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. “As you prepare to take your oath, remember the three words you heard throughout your Academy training: Integrity, Fairness and Service. These are not mere words; they are the core values that will guide you in every decision you make as a Maryland State Trooper.”

Academy Class 158 completed 26 weeks of rigorous training at the Maryland State Police Academy in Sykesville that demanded their very best, at all times. Following graduation, each trooper is required to complete eight weeks of additional field training with an experienced trooper before they are able to patrol alone.

The Maryland State Police is currently hiring for the 159th Academy Class. To learn more on how to become a Maryland State Trooper, visit https://mdsp.maryland.gov/Careers/Pages/default.aspx.



