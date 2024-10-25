Lawrence George Hardy Sr., 72, of Mechanicsville, Maryland passed on October 18, 2024 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 28th, 1952 in La Plata, Maryland and was the son of the late Charles Benjamin Jr. and Mary Elizabeth (Thompson) Hardy.

Larry grew up in Bel Alton, MD where he worked on his uncle’s tobacco farm most of his teenage years. After graduating high school, he joined the United States Marine Corps where he received the National Defense Service Medal and Marksman Rifle Badge. He served as the Assistant Manager at an A&P grocery store for 12 years. In 1980, he began working as a salesman driver for Wonder Bread, retiring in 2012 with 32 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing golf with his buddies, vacationing in the Outer Banks every summer, and playing Pitch. He helped start the Grace Brethren Church in Waldorf, as well as Grace Chapel of Southern Maryland. He taught Evangelism Explosion for several years where he shared the gospel with many people. He studied and received several college credits from Liberty University.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Charles Hardy III and Donald Hardy Sr.

He is survived by his loving wife Carolyn of 51 years; 2 children: Lawrence Jr. (Cindy) of Bushwood, MD and Jennifer (Richard) Stancliff of La Plata, MD; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren who called him Peepaw; 3 brothers Ray (Darliene) Hardy, Gary Hardy, and Robert Hardy, as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives and many friends.

Visitation will be held at Grace Chapel of Southern Maryland on Wednesday October 30th from 9am until time of service at 11am. We will then go to Trinity Memorial Gardens for burial at 1pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, Lustgarten Foundation, or Grace Chapel of Southern Maryland.