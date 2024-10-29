Mechanicsville Woman Facing Animal Cruelty Charges in St. Mary’s County After 15 Dead Cats Found in Her Freezer

Laura Lynn Reed, 50, of Mechanicsville, is facing 15 counts of animal cruelty following an investigation into severe neglect of animals under her care. Reed was arrested after St. Mary’s County Animal Control and Sheriff’s Deputies found 26 living animals and 15 deceased cats inside her residence on Morganza Turner Road.

The investigation began on August 21, 2024, when Animal Control Officer S. Welch and Sheriff’s Deputy DFC Austin Edelen responded to an anonymous tip regarding alleged animal neglect at Reed’s home. Upon arrival, St. Mary’s County Emergency Services Hazmat declared the residence unsafe due to high ammonia levels, accumulated from animal waste.

According to Deputy Edelen’s report, the floors were covered with such large amounts of feces and urine that walking inside was challenging, and the floorboards appeared to be rotting. Officers observed no food or water bowls for the animals.

The investigation revealed disturbing conditions. Officer Welch discovered 26 living animals, including both dogs and cats, in poor health, requiring immediate veterinary care. In addition, 15 deceased cats were found stored in a freezer. Officer Welch reported that these cats had been wrapped in pillowcases and covered in feces, with some showing signs of trauma from possible attacks by other animals.

Reed, who lives alone, is the sole caretaker for the animals. Officials documented hazardous living conditions throughout the property, including a lack of food and water for the animals, strong chemical odors, and rotting floors. All living animals were removed from the home and provided necessary veterinary care.

Laura Lynn Reed faces a total of 15 misdemeanor charges of Animal Cruelty – Failure to Provide, under Maryland law, each carrying a possible penalty of up to 90 days in jail and a fine of $1,000.

If convicted on all counts, Reed could face over three years in jail and $15,000 in fines.

Reed was arrested on October 14, 2024, and was released on her own recognizance. She is scheduled to appear in court on December 3, 2024, in St. Mary’s County District Court.