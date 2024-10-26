Mary Link Rivers Cryer passed away on October 10, 2024, at her residence. She was born on June 15, 1942, in Baltimore, Maryland to Leroy Russell Rivers and Agnes M. Link.

She was employed in the hospitality industry in Gambrills, Maryland, she was later employed by a clothing factory in Western Maryland, and prior to her retirement, she was employed by Back Road Inn, Leonardtown, Maryland.

She had no children, but referred to her pets, Brandy and Rusty, as the “kids”. She loved and treated them as if they were her children.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar M. (Skip) Cryer; her siblings, Leroy R. Rivers, Jr., and Anne Phelps; and her companion of many years, William Andrew Lacey.

There will be a graveside service on October 29, 2024 at St. Aloysius Cemetery, 22800 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

