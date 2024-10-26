Joseph Donald Bean, affectionately known as Donald, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loved ones on October 15, 2024 at the age of 73. Born on May 16, 1951 in LaPlata, MD, Donald grew up in Great Mills, MD, but spent most of his life in Hollywood, MD, where he created a warm and loving home for his family.

Donald was a man of many passions. He was an avid fisherman and crabber, finding joy in the tranquility of the Patuxent River. His love for bowling was highlighted by a remarkable achievement—bowling a perfect 300 game, a milestone that he cherished. In addition to these hobbies, Donald was a talented woodworker, heavy equipment operator and gardener, often sharing the fruits of his labor with friends and neighbors.

A true enthusiast of local events, Donald enjoyed attending tractor pulls, dirt track races, and visiting the casino. He was a devoted and loving family man, spending countless hours supporting his wife, children, and grandchildren at their sporting and extracurricular events. His love extended beyond family; he was often seen cruising his golf cart around Clarke’s Landing, delivering fresh vegetables to neighbors and engaging in heartfelt conversations. Donald also cherished spending time with his siblings on ‘the farm’ on Indian Bridge Road.

He dedicated 25 years to serving the St. Mary’s County government, where he made many friends until his retirement in 2017. Donald loved to live a simple life and was known for his selflessness and genuine nature. He was always ready to lend a hand or share his infinite wisdom and common sense with those around him. His honesty and hard work were values he instilled in his children and grandchildren, leaving a lasting legacy of integrity.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Diane Clarke Bean; his children, Christie Marie Bean (Matt) and Donald Charles Bean (Amy); and his cherished grandchildren, Sydney Diane Smith, Joseph Colin Smith, Wyatt Charles Bean, Nate Patrick Bean, and Aaron Philip Bean. Donald is also survived by his brothers, William Benjamin Bean, Jr. (Connie); Kenneth Gregory Bean (Carol Ann); Carl Raymond Bean; and his sisters, Virginia Faye Bean and Joan Marie Bean.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, William Benjamin Bean Sr. and Gertrude Mae Bean.

Honorary pallbearers are Darren Alvey, Mark Cianflone, Raymond Norris, Benny Redman, Joe Slade, and Brian Woodland.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his spirit will live on in the hearts of his family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at Brinsfield Funeral Home from 1-3 PM, followed by a Catholic service at 3pm. A celebration of Donald’s life will be held at a later date, where all are welcome to share their memories and honor a truly remarkable man.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to St. Mary’s Hospice, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.